Rosie Rivera en Instagram, después de sus horas más oscuras con El Gordo y la Flaca de Univision

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚 / 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚™ (@rosierivera) on Jul 8, 2019 at 9:48am PDT