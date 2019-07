J Balvin, ahora en el soundtrack de un videojuego

View this post on Instagram

The official NBA 2K20 soundtrack is now available featuring 30 songs and a huge star-studded lineup of artists. The soundtrack features the late Nipsey Hussle, Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone and many more. 2K has also confirmed they will add new tracks to the playlist throughout the season. #fullclipradio #fcr #fullclipmusic #newmusic #nba #nba2k #nba2k20 #nba2k20soundtrack #playlist #spotify #unitedmasters