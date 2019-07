Esta es la razón por la cual Zidane no convocó a Curtois para el siguiente partido.

Real Madrid's injury crisis:

🤕 Thibaut Courtois (ankle)

🤕 Ferland Mendy (thigh)

🤕 Brahim Diaz (hamstring)

🤕 Marco Asensio (ruptured ACL)

🤕 Luka Jovic (ankle)

The season hasn't even started yet. pic.twitter.com/p4oLb2u1Tm

— SNM (@JackCook95) July 29, 2019