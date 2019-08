”Mi papá no es un criminal”: la angustia de los hijos de inmigrantes detenidos en redada de ICE en Mississippi

.@ICEgov @DHSgov conducted yesterday's operation w/ respect & dignity for fellow man/woman. HSI procedures ensured child/parent were united afterwards

We are unaware of any child presently w/o a parent as a result of this operation

If so, let us know & call CPS 800-222-8000 https://t.co/ja2b5TCnRd

— US Attorney Mike Hurst (@USAttyHurst) August 8, 2019