Nueva administración: El dueño de Ailbaba, compró a los Brooklyn Nets y el Barclays Center

In 1999, Joe Tsai quit a $700,000 a year job at an investment firm to join an apartment startup called Alibaba.

Initially, he was paid $50 a month.

Today, his net worth is $10.3 billion and his assets include the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center. pic.twitter.com/rAiW5SqZ4O

— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 16, 2019