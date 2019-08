Ural Airlines: cómo la sangre fría hizo que el piloto evitara una tragedia en el accidente de un avión en Rusia

Today’s Russian papers on the remarkable emergency landing by Ural Airlines Flight 178:

▪️”a hair’s breadth from disaster”

▪️”miracle in a corn field”

▪️”Moscow’s Miracle on the Hudson”

But could the bird strike on the jet be linked to a refuse dump near airport? #ReadingRussia pic.twitter.com/AmuQzctUlz

— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) August 16, 2019