¡Engañó a sus fans! Floyd Mayweather asegura que no le dará la revancha a Pacquiao pese a protagonizar video que hace pensar que sí

View this post on Instagram

There is a video circulating that I made 8 months ago about a “MAYWEATHER – PACQUIAO” REMATCH. I got paid $2,200,000 to make the video. The truth is, the fight will never happen again. Now, swipe left and look at the money that got wired to me for the video. Now, who’s the smart one ? I’m making millions just for 10 second video drops.💲💲💲🏦💰💸