Mira el mensaje de Anitta en Instagram que no debe haberle gustado a Thalía

Cada día, la fama de Anitta es mayor, al grado de contar en su cuenta de Instagram con más de 40 millones de seguidores, y entre ellos tener personalidades como Bella Thorne y Carlos Rivera. Pero para esta sexy estrella de la música urbana, saber que es seguida por Mariah Carey resultó algo especial.
Así lo dejó constatar cuando publicó una foto en la que aparece su colección de CDs de la cantante estadounidense, en la que informó que ella y su familia siempre estuvieron obsesionadas con Carey. Parte del extenso mensaje que acompañó a la imagen fue: “Esa es mi familia despertándome hoy diciéndome que @mariahcarey comenzó a seguirme. Para los que no saben, mis dos tías y mi mamá estaban obsesionadas con ella. Así que cuando nací era la mejor estudiante para ella y me convertí en una fan aún mejor. Es por eso que comencé a decir que quería ser una cantante tan temprano en la vida. Mi tío acostumbraba presentarse cada Navidad con un nuevo CD de Mariah Carey y siempre celebrábamos volviéndonos locas. (Porque en ese tiempo no teníamos dinero para comprarlos nosotras). Así que el CD de Mariah que lanzaba ese año pasaba una semana en la casa de cada una…Mi cumpleaños es dos días después que el de ella, y algunos días acostumbramos celebrar el de ella con el mío lol”.
View this post on Instagram
That's my family waking me up today telling me @mariahcarey followed me. For the ones who don't know, my 2 aunts and my mom were obsessed about her. So when I was born I was the best student ever for them and became an even better fan. That's why I started to say I wanted to be a singer so early in life. My uncle use to present us every Christmas with a new MC cd and we always use to celebrate going craaaaaazy. (Cuz in that time we didn't have money to buy ourselves). So this one and only cd of hers of the year used to spend one week in each of us' houses. And I use to go to their houses with the cd to keep listening lol. (When I got money I bought 2 of each cd for us so we could listen as much as we wanted.) When she came to Brazil, we didn't have money to go see. I remember me listening to her concert on the radio crying cuz I wasn't there. My birthday is 2 days after hers and sometimes we use to celebrate her birthday with mine lol. When I could finally have enough money to travel all the family to see her show, everytime I tried some shit happened and we couldn't make it (sorry for some empty front seats u must have seeing sometimes. It was ours and we were as pissed as u probably were seeing that was empty.) I don't give a fuck that it's just a Instagram follow stuff. I'm not trying a feat, not trying a meet, I’m not trying an answer here… actually I'm not trying shit. I'm just sharing how crazy is life. I grew up with her in my heart every day as my inspiration from very very far away and now she knows who the fuck I am. That's crazy as fuck.
Hasta el momento, Mariah no ha escrito alguna contestación al mensaje de Anitta, pero ésta le da like a todas las publicaciones de la intérprete de “Emotions”. ¿Qué pensará Thalía ante tanto halago de la brasileña a la ex de su esposo Tommy Mottola?
Natti Natasha ¡sorprende a todos con este bikini en el que no cabe su busto!
Las 5 mejores rolas de Celso Piña