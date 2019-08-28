Setsuko la sensual jefa de la lucha libre

La joven siempre es el alma de las fiestas, ya que también es DJ
Por: Redacción

En México hay una nueva empresa de Lucha Libre llamada Super X, que pretende reunir a grandes estrellas del pancracio.

La empresa pertenece al luchador Juventud Guerrera y la gerente es su novia Setsuko Takahashi quien es conocida por su belleza física.

La joven siempre es el alma de las fiestas, ya que también es DJ, así que aquí te dejamos algunas de sus fotos que te harán soñar con ella.

