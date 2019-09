Houston: Una llanta se estrella contra parabrisas de un vehículo en plena carretera

#TRAFFIC ALERT: CONSTABLES ARE WORKING MINOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT BW8N/West Rd. Wheel came off vehicle traveling south bound and struck vehicle traveling north bound. Driver is being treated by EMS.

Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds on crime. pic.twitter.com/gGss4higgU

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 1, 2019