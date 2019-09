El local de eventos cristiano que se negó a celebrar la boda de una pareja interracial

NEW: A Mississippi venue allegedly cancelled a couple's wedding plans after discovering the couple was a black man + a white woman.

"We don’t do gay weddings or mixed race, because of our Christian race—I mean, our Christian belief," a woman says.

More: https://t.co/9P0ZjNu3M0 pic.twitter.com/XKlRRSL44B

— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 1, 2019