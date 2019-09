Stephen Curry se apunta para jugar con Estados Unidos en Tokyo 2020

Steph Curry takes me on an exclusive tour of the new Biofreeze Center, where the Warriors will practice this year, and it's INSANE (facial recognition technology! sleep pods!). We also talk his MVP hopes, KD's departure, and the 2020 Olympics (he's in). pic.twitter.com/LN8aVC1vGh

— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 18, 2019