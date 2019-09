¿Falso o Verdadero? Zlatan es el mejor jugador que ha pisado una cancha de la MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimović at LA Galaxy:

🏟 Games: 52

⚽️ Goals: 48

🎯 Assists: 11

🎩 Hat-tricks: 3

✅ Most goals in a single season for LA Galaxy

🗣 “I am the best ever to play in MLS and I'm not joking.”

