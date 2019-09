Houston- Sospechosos atacan a hombre con machete y pistola en su propia residencia

*NOW- Deputies are investigating a home invasion in the 20300 block of Little Wing Drive where 4 males armed with a firearm and machete broke into a residence and assaulted a home owner.

Deputies are collecting evidence left at the scene which will be sent for forensic testing. pic.twitter.com/HZOMkaFDd4

— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) September 23, 2019