San Antonio: Buscan a persona de interés en el asesinato de un hombre hispano en gasolinera

PLS RT: We need your help identifying this pictured individual who is a person of interest in a deadly shooting. Last night, officers were called to the 400 block of Castroville Rd. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned of a confrontation in front of a gas station. pic.twitter.com/5y8NZwPj4G

— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) October 2, 2019