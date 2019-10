Sergio “Kun” Agüero protagonizó un accidente automovilístico

"Manchester City star Sergio Aguero crashes his £150,000 Range Rover Sport on the way to training – but walks away unscathed"https://t.co/pvUibZqDkM

— pennine🇬🇧🕯️ 🇬🇧❌🤐❌BREXIT-NO Surrender 🇬🇧🎃 (@pennine_rainbow) October 16, 2019