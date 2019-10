Enorme calabaza que pesa 2,175 libras establece un récord en California

Leonardo Urena from #Napa wins with pumpkin weighing 2,175 lbs. He goes home with a check for $15,225. Says money will go towards his kids education.

#WorldChampionship #Pumpkin Weigh-off.

https://t.co/i2HShMifyt#Food #BayArea #HalfMoonBay#HMBPumpkinFest pic.twitter.com/bB5EgwlVnH

— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) October 14, 2019