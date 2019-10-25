Con gran escote, Demi Lovato reaparece, luciendo su disfraz para Halloween

Hace algunos días Demi Lovato fue objeto de polémica al darse a conocer que había sido hackeada en su red social Snapchat, por lo que se filtraron muchas fotos íntimas de la cantante. Sin embargo, ella no respondió nada ante ese escándalo, y ahora ha regresado a publicar en su cuenta de Instagram para complacer a todos sus fans, luciendo un sexy atuendo.
Se trata del disfraz que Demi lucirá este Halloween, y está basado en la moda femenina de la Francia del siglo XVIII, aunque con atrevidas modificaciones, lo cual permite que Lovato luzca un gran escote; los tonos dorados predominan tanto en el vestido como en su peluca.
Al parecer, éste no será el único disfraz que Demi luzca en Instagram, ya que acompañó su publicación con el siguiente mensaje: “Halloween round 1… ¡¡Les dije a todos que no juego en Halloween!! Es mi ocasión de brillar 😝✨” Si hay un round 2, Demi Lovato seguirá dando sorpresas para esa fecha.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥
