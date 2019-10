ÚLTIMA HORA: Asesinan a otro joven en la misma área de Cypress donde el viernes mataron a uno de 18 años

D4 deputies are on shooting scene at 19006 Cypress Bay Dr. Multiple shots fireed and a young adult male was struck and has succumbed to his injuries. Investigators are headed to the scene. Please avoid the area. @HCSO_D4Patrol @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol pic.twitter.com/nzouoygOYK

— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) October 26, 2019