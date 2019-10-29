Do you have questions about the Census? Here’s how to participate

The Census office is looking to hire temporary workers for 2020

We are exactly 154 days away from April 1, which will be considered the starting day for the 2020 Census in the United States.

After the elimination of the much debated question about citizenship in the questionnaire, the important thing is how the community can participate in it.

“The Census doesn’t care what your immigration status is,” said this week Patricia Ramos, a representative of the federal Census Bureau in the west side of the country.

During her visit at La Opinion, she made clear that it does not matter if the person is in the United States as a student, a diplomat or as a permanent resident or not, “if the person lives, sleeps and works here [in the country], you need to be counted in the Census.”

Ramos added that there are many doubts, especially at the border, due to recent migrant caravans, but even refugees must be counted.

“Most likely, they will be living in the US for the time being and therefore use the same services as the others,” she explained.

How to avoid a knock on your door?

The first invitation to participate in the Census will be made nationally by postal mail in mid-March 2020.

After that, “for the first time in history, the Census can be completed by telephone and online,” said the of federal agency representative.

Ramos added that if there is no response, two more postcards will arrive as a reminder. The third communication will be to receive the questionnaire in hard copy by mail to answer in the traditional way.

“If until mid-April, you have not responded, it will be May when the knocks begin at the door,” she says.

Another thing that can cause a Census worker to visit your home is to send an incomplete form by mail. If the questionnaire is not filled out completely by Internet, the application will not be processed.

Extra income to help the community

Before starting the process, the Census Bureau is now looking to hire temporary staff nationwide. The recruitment period is from October 2019 to January 2020.

You must be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen to qualify for employment. Also, you will need a valid Social Security number.

Other requirements include: completing the application, passing a criminal background check, committing to completing training, being available to work during flexible hours – which may include mornings, afternoons and / or weekends – and have a valid driver’s license and access to a car.

The Census Bureau website indicates that the training is paid and you will be reimbursed for miles driven. The pay rates vary by position and also depend on the state and county in which you are going to work.

For example, in Los Angeles County, the salary could be between $17 and $21 per hour.

“There are more than 500,000 people that we need to recruit to become Census takers” said Ramos.

To apply for a job in the Census Bureau for 2020, you can call 1(855) 562-2020 or visit 2020census.gov/jobs

Take into consideration:

Census Bureau workers will never ask you for your Social Security number, bank account information and / or credit cards. They can’t ask for money or any kind of donation either.

The people who work in the Census Bureau take an oath to keep confidential any information they obtain from the community. If a worker misused personal data, they are subject to a five-year sentence in a federal jail and a fine of $250,000.

The Census helps determine how many seats your state will have in Congress. Also, it helps to know how to distribute 675,000 billion dollars in federal funds nationwide each year.