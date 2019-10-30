¡Salud! La Roca Johnson revela desde México el nombre oficial de su marca de Tequila

Lleno de orgullo se mostró Dwayn “The Rock” Johnson al presentar oficialmente el nombre de su nueva marca de Tequila a través de sus redes sociales.
El ex luchador de la WWE reveló por medio de Instagram que el tequila, producido en las Tierras Altas de Jalisco, México, llevará por nombre “Teremana”.
The name is official: Ladies and gents, I proudly bring you, TEREMANA TEQUILA 🥃 TERA is meant to represent “Terre” which means of the earth and MANA is our powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us. Spirit of the earth. Our goal is to create a tequila that is the best of quality and taste, but done the right way – by hand. Small batch, hand crafted tequila from our Teremana blue agave, maturing in the highlands of Jalisco, for everyone to enjoy. After years of hard work, this blessing is truly a dream come true – but it’s just the beginning and there’s much work to be done. I’m committed with my team to bring you the best tequila, because quality and legacy are what matter most. From all of us here at Distilleria’ Teremana, we invite you to COME HAVE A DRINK. The tequila of the people. #TEREMANA #tequila #ItsAlmostReady #Q12020 @hhgarcia41 📸
“Señoras y señores, con orgullo les presento a Teremana Tequila. TERA representa a “Terre”, que significa “tierra”, y MANA es nuestro poderoso espíritu polinesio que nos guía: el espíritu de la tierra”, afirma el también actor, quien desde hace meses se rumoreaba que lanzaría su propia línea de alcohol.
“Nuestra meta es crear un tequila que sea de la mejor calidad y sabor, pero hecho de la manera correcta: a mano. Pequeño lote de tequila hecho a mano de nuestro agave azul Teremana, madurando en las tierras altas de Jalisco, para que todos lo disfruten”, afirmó La Roca, quien otorgará con este proyecto varios puestos de trabajo a manos mexicanas.