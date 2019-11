La historia del hombre que perdió 12 MDD por apostarle a los Astros

“Mattress Mack” spent a lot of time & money flying around the country gambling to hedge his $20 million in liability from his “Astros win” promo. He wanted to give away the mattresses & furniture. With the Astros down 4 into their final at bats, the realization is setting in. pic.twitter.com/uBxErEbP40

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 31, 2019