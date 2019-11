Desde Queens y con sencillez, mexicano “Memo” Piñeda suda historia en el Maratón de Nueva York

This is Memo. Memo runs fast — like, top 10 in his age group fast. But, he doesn't need any #Fitspo. He only needs two things: Hard work, and never giving up. https://t.co/hYeNf0m3Sx pic.twitter.com/Fxurvp6EMb

— New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) November 1, 2019