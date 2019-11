Policía hispano muere durante redada a narcos en Ohio

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Det. Jorge Del Rio who succumbed to a line of duty injury today November 7, 2019. Earlier today at Grandview Hospital, Det. Del Rio acted to save lives through the generous gift of organ donation.

Details on funeral services to come pic.twitter.com/au6xeuSj4l

— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) November 7, 2019