Crece indigación por detención de vendedora hispana de churros en Subway

Got off the train at Myrtle Wyckoff at 11:45 am to see two of New York’s alleged protectors arresting a woman for selling churros and chocolates in the subway. I’ve seen all the videos on the internet but never thought I would witness this as it was happening. I was paralyzed with anger. I wanted to scream and ask for badge numbers but was too consumed with fear to do anything about it in the moment. She was peaceful as they slapped handcuffs on her. She was not resisting even though she did nothing worth being detained for. I wasn’t resisting. I just took a picture. How do we stop this shit? Asking for me.