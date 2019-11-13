Como vaquera y con un body de encaje, Charli XCX muestra su retaguardia

Charli XCX regresó este año triunfalmente, y no podía dejar atrás su imagen atrevida; ahora ha aprovechado Instagram para publicar unas fotos con las que deleitará a sus fans, las cuales la muestran como una sexy vaquerita y enseñando su retaguardia.
Pero eso no es todo: Charli también publicó imágenes usando un sexy body de encaje; la cantante británica tiene preparada una sorpresa navideña para sus fans, pues escribió: “Es casi la temporada navideña, y nada es tan festivo como montar un caballo salvaje de pies a cabeza”.
View this post on Instagram
i went to the dentist today and got my invisalign fitted and i’m currently at dinner with a load of people about to take them out for the first time in front of everyone and put them in their lil box and so i’m posting this pic as a confidence booster before I drool all over the table. k thanks bye. 🖤😬
View this post on Instagram
❤💞 it’s nearly Christmas season and nothing says festive like riding a bronco in head to toe @agentprovocateur like a true rhinestone rodeo queen! 💞❤ shooting the Saddle Up Santa campaign with AP was absolutely iconic and i can’t wait for you to see the full thing! ❤💞 go follow AP and my rodeo antics at @agentprovocateur 💞❤ let’s riiiiiiiide 💞💓❤ love you AP! ❤💓💞 #agentprovocatuer
Todo ello forma parte de una campaña de lencería de la cual Charli es la imagen principal; el más reciente sencillo de la cantante, “White Mercedes”, ha sido todo un éxito.
Para evitar un accidente, Anuel AA le arregla el sostén a Karol G en la alberca
¿Quién es la bella Christian Serratos, la próxima Selena Quintanilla en Netflix?