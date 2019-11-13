Como vaquera y con un body de encaje, Charli XCX muestra su retaguardia

La cantante prepara una sorpresa navideña
Como vaquera y con un body de encaje, Charli XCX muestra su retaguardia
Charli XCX
Foto: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS
Por: Redacción

Charli XCX regresó este año triunfalmente, y no podía dejar atrás su imagen atrevida; ahora ha aprovechado Instagram para publicar unas fotos con las que deleitará a sus fans, las cuales la muestran como una sexy vaquerita y enseñando su retaguardia.

🌟💖✨ rhinestone cowgirl ✨💖🌟

goodnight from your rodeo queen 🥀

Pero eso no es todo: Charli también publicó imágenes usando un sexy body de encaje; la cantante británica tiene preparada una sorpresa navideña para sus fans, pues escribió: “Es casi la temporada navideña, y nada es tan festivo como montar un caballo salvaje de pies a cabeza”.

Todo ello forma parte de una campaña de lencería de la cual Charli es la imagen principal; el más reciente sencillo de la cantante, “White Mercedes”, ha sido todo un éxito.

warm ft @haimtheband drops Friday. shot something v special yesterday. album out in just over 2 weeks. LIFE IS FUCKING GOOD 💝🤪🌈

