¿Si William y Harry se reconcilian qué pasará con Meghan Markle?

“Catherine and I, and Harry and Meghan couldn’t be more proud of what Shout has accomplished. We’re hugely proud and hugely grateful to all of you for being part of this.” — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined @GiveUsAShoutInsta’s special #CrisisVolunteer celebration event, bringing together people from across the UK who volunteer around the clock with Shout to support people in crisis. As volunteers access their shifts from computers in their own homes, the event was an excellent opportunity for this virtual community to meet and see the scale of the national network they have joined. Shout is a 24/7 text support service which was researched and developed by The Royal Foundation as a legacy of the @Heads_Together Campaign, and launched by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal in May 2019. The service has since seen volunteers exchange 6 million messages with people in crisis — thank you to all the incredible Shout volunteers! #Shout85258 Swipe 👉 to see more photos from today’s celebrations. 📷 PA / Shout / Kensington Palace