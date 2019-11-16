Se llevaron a la sexy Yanet García a pasear en helicóptero 

La chica del clima de México está completamente enamorada
Yanet García, la chica del clima, del programa "Hoy"
Foto: Programa Hoy
Por: Redacción

Yanet García estuvo de cumpleaños y por esta razón su novio, el anglosajón, Lewis Howes viajó al país azteca para sorprenderla y festejarla a lo grande.

Hace unas horas, siempre por amor, la pareja compartió un viaje en helicóptero. Pero más allá de cualquier aventura que la pareja pueda protagonizar, los dos parecen estar muy entregados al flechazo que los unió desde hace ya varios meses atrás.

El famoso empresario se desvive en halagos para su chica, y ella está realmente entregada a su amor por él.

🗽❤️ @lewishowes Thank you for coming into my life. Thank you for making me smile like crazy. Thank you for making me so happy. TE AMO 💕

A través de Instagram Lewis es claro y transparente sobre la relación que sostiene con su pareja, además de que explica que con ella ha logrado encontrar el verdadero amor que siempre está ahí para apoyarlo, motivarlo y que lo lleva también a ser la clase de hombre que siempre ha aspirado ser por él mismo y por ella.

Aquí les compartimos algunos detalles que el empresario ha compartido a través de sus redes sociales por amor a la famosa chica del clima de México.

