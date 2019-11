Descubren que estadounidense llevaba a 8 indocumentados ocultos en la parte trasera de su troca

#USBP Border Patrol agents vigilance uncovers smuggling attempt, Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents encountered people being smuggled in the bed of a truck, north of Laredo, Texas. more info, https://t.co/diyvi8VjMM pic.twitter.com/evk1W9Vt0F

— CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) November 20, 2019