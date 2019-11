Dos huracanes acabaron con su casa pero la suerte le sonrió al ganar la lotería

For Mark Hall Jr. of #Rowland, winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize means he can achieve his dream of going back to school. “I wasn’t able to go after I graduated high school, but now I can. This is going to open up a whole new world for me.” Congrats! https://t.co/O9U4gHKxPT pic.twitter.com/9H93yob86A

— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) November 20, 2019