E.T. vuelve a la Tierra y se reencuentra con Elliot después de 37 años

View this post on Instagram

"E.T. instagram-direct home" Ouch 👉❤ "I'll be right… here" 😢 E.T. comes back to visit his friend Elliott!! 🙌 Repost: @xfinity («Look who came home for the holidays») · “E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” (1982) 📣 DIRECTED by Steven Spielberg ✒ WRITING by Melissa Mathison 🎵 MUSIC by #JohnWilliams #HenryThomas (#Elliott) #DrewBarrymore (Gertie) #RobertMacNaughton (Michael) #DeeWallace (Mary) #PeterCoyote ("Keys") #ErikaEleniak (pretty girl) PatWelsh (E.T. voice), C. Thomas Howell (Tyler), K.C. Martel (Greg), Sean Frye (Steve) · 💡 PRODUCED by #KathleenKennedy and #StevenSpielberg Universal Pictures – Amblin Entertainment