“Sustancia humana altamente contagiosa” siembra el pánico en cine y provoca su desalojo

Happening Now! B171, B181, L171, HM173, A171, E178 and E182 at Northbend theater for hazmat call with a box marked “highly contagious human substance”. Box has been isolated and one patient treated as a precaution. Five hazmat techs on scene. pic.twitter.com/mLdSaexN2u

— Eastside Firefighters (@IAFF2878) November 30, 2019