‘Impeachment’ a Trump: Video de duro contraataque de experta a republicano arrasa en redes

Pamela Karlan *is not* messing around: "Here Mr. Collins I would like to say to you, sir, that I read transcripts of every one of the witnesses who appeared in the live hearings … I'm insulted by the suggestion that as a law professor I don't care about those facts." pic.twitter.com/TXhmZXVWiM

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019