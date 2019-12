Caroline Flack, la exnovia de 40 años de Harry Styles, es detenida por agredir físicamente a su novio

View this post on Instagram

Caroline Flack has been charged with assault after police were alerted to a 'domestic incident.' Police were called to Flack's home in Islington. Metropolitan police have confirmed a man was assaulted and Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating. She was arrested and later released on bail. She will head to Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on the 23rd of December. A spokeswoman for the ambulance service who were assisting the injuries gave a statement, "We were called on 12 December to a residential address in Islington. We treated two people at the scene and took one person to hospital." Meanwhile a spokesman for Caroline Flack has also made a statement on her behalf, "We confirm that police attended Caroline's home following a private domestic incident. She is co-operating with the appropriate people to resolve matters. We will not be making any further comment for legal reasons." The man who was allegedly assaulted hasn't been named. Caroline stays at her Islington property with partner Lewis Burton. #CarolineFlack#Assault#DomesticIncident#Allegations#Police#AssaultByBeating#Ambulance#Allegations#Presenter#F4f#FollowForFollow#R4r#RecentForRecent#L4l#LikeForLike