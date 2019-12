Esto es lo que Kim Kardashian cobra por publicación en Instagram

View this post on Instagram

I’m so excited for another amazing @skims launch… the Sleep Collection!! The modal jersey fabric is so stretchy, comfortable & breathable, I’m always sleeping in these now. 😴 They will come in colors Bone, Slate and Onyx. (I’m wearing slate in these pics) Check out the full collection and sign up for the waitlist at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop! The Sleep Collection will be available on 12.16 at 9am PST.