Un violento tornado impacta en una casa cuando sus inquilinos estaban en su interior

Here’s a look at the tornado damage in Korona. The man who lives there says he was in bed last night when his roof started coming off. He and his dogs ran to the shower. His roof is gone. His house- a total loss. Luckily, he and his dogs are safe. @wjxt4 https://t.co/FGVgzijVsh pic.twitter.com/Bzvi8Ymwgq

— Corley Peel (@WJXT_CorleyPeel) December 14, 2019