El conmovedor mensaje de cumpleaños que Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson le dedicó a su hija

La pequeña Jazzy Johnson cumplió 4 años
El conmovedor mensaje de cumpleaños que Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson le dedicó a su hija
Dwayne Johnson
Foto: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Jazzy, la hija de Dwayne Johnson, ha cumplido cuatro años y para celebrarla públicamente, el actor ha compartido en su cuenta personal de Instagram una linda foto cargando a la pequeña en brazos, junto con un conmovedor mensaje que tocó el corazón de todos.

“No puedo prometerte que estaré aquí el resto de tu vida, pero tienes mi palabra de que te amaré y cuidaré por el resto de la mía. Feliz cuarto cumpleaños, mi Jazzy. Y gracias a Dios que tienes la buena suerte de tu mamá”, escribió ‘The Rock’ en su emotiva publicación.

El exluchador de la WWE suele compartir los bellos momentos que pasa con su pequeña regularmente a pesar de que se encuentra en la actualidad de gira promocionando la nueva película de “Jumanji: The Next Level”.

Clasificados

Publica un aviso

Ver todos los avisos

GUÍA DE COMPRAS

Horóscopo del día por
El Niño Prodigio
Predicciones Mhoni Vidente,
Walter Mercado, Deseret
Tavares y más...

Astrología

¿Qué te predicen los
astros hoy?