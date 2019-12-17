El conmovedor mensaje de cumpleaños que Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson le dedicó a su hija

Jazzy, la hija de Dwayne Johnson, ha cumplido cuatro años y para celebrarla públicamente, el actor ha compartido en su cuenta personal de Instagram una linda foto cargando a la pequeña en brazos, junto con un conmovedor mensaje que tocó el corazón de todos.
“No puedo prometerte que estaré aquí el resto de tu vida, pero tienes mi palabra de que te amaré y cuidaré por el resto de la mía. Feliz cuarto cumpleaños, mi Jazzy. Y gracias a Dios que tienes la buena suerte de tu mamá”, escribió ‘The Rock’ en su emotiva publicación.
View this post on Instagram
At least my dinosaur🦶🏽is respected. We told Jazzy this past weekend that daddy’s movie, JUMANJI was a big hit and she screamed “YAY let’s celebrate” so I said sure, baby.. cake? cookies? ice creeeeaaam? she said, “no daddy sit on the floor” and then proceeded to remind me that “celebrating” means embarrassing the 💩 out of me. But I’d gladly trade it all for this level of four year old joy. #ChickenSoupForTheSoul #VinegarForTheEgo #JazzyJumanjiCelebration 😂♥️
El exluchador de la WWE suele compartir los bellos momentos que pasa con su pequeña regularmente a pesar de que se encuentra en la actualidad de gira promocionando la nueva película de “Jumanji: The Next Level”.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t worry! Your city is safe!!! 👊🏽💪🏾! #TheIncredibles #HatersWillSayDwaynesMusclesArentReal #SupaPowers #Violet #BabyJackJack #HappyHalloween🎃
