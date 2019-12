Otra estrella de la Liga MX está a punto de llegar a la MLS

According to @Pellomaldonado, the sale of Lucas Zelarayán to Columbus is complete.

The current record fee paid by Columbus is $2.2m. This will likely quadruple that figure. Yet another MLS club stepping into the new era of MLS. #Crew96 pic.twitter.com/0SyFwiEAQZ

— MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) December 18, 2019