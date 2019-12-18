Cara Delevingne y Ashley Benson levantaron pasiones en Instagram con su íntima ducha de cumpleaños en una tina

Cara Delevingne y Ashley Benson levantaron pasiones en Instagram con su íntima ducha de cumpleaños en una tina
Cara Delevingne.
Foto: Getty Images
Por: Redacción

Una semana después de publicar y eliminar rápidamente un tuit donde escribía “Ashley y yo hemos terminado”, Cara Delevingne ha compartido una tierna publicación por el cumpleaños de su novia Ashley Benson para terminar con los rumores e incertidumbre sobre su posible separación definitiva.

“Feliz cumpleaños @ashleybenson. Hay tanto que puedo decir, pero lo que amo y aprecio más de nosotros es que no lo necesito porque TÚ LO SABES y eso es todo lo que importa. Tú y yo, somos mi favorito. Mi lugar seguro. Me dejas ser tonta, me dejas ser salvaje, me mantienes libre, segura y curiosa. Siento que te he conocido toda mi vida y estoy tan orgullosa de verte crecer como la mujer que siempre soñaste ser. Te amo más allá de las palabras mi chispa, choonchi, cara de ángel, grumpy ass, mejillas dulces, nunca aburrida buttmunch, Benson”, escribió cara en una de las felicitaciones de cumpleaños más bellas del año.

El post, redactado a manera de homenaje con muchas bellas fotos, deja ver a ambas celebridades en una segunda imagen besándose mientras toman un baño juntas en una amplia tina, siendo esta una de las fotos favoritas de los millones de seguidores que se enternecieron al ver la publicación.

La pareja comenzó su relación amorosa hace más de un año, en lo que Cara asegura ‘surgió como algo muy natural y que ninguna de las dos esperaba’.

Por su parte, Ashley fue felicitada por un gran número de miembros del espectáculo, destacando entre ellas a las gemelas Olsen, quienes le enviaron un video que ella misma compartió en su cuenta personal de Instagram.

