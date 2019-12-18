Cara Delevingne y Ashley Benson levantaron pasiones en Instagram con su íntima ducha de cumpleaños en una tina

Una semana después de publicar y eliminar rápidamente un tuit donde escribía “Ashley y yo hemos terminado”, Cara Delevingne ha compartido una tierna publicación por el cumpleaños de su novia Ashley Benson para terminar con los rumores e incertidumbre sobre su posible separación definitiva.
Happy birthday @ashleybenson There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters. It’s you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I’ve known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheeks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson ❤️❤️❤️❤️
“Feliz cumpleaños @ashleybenson. Hay tanto que puedo decir, pero lo que amo y aprecio más de nosotros es que no lo necesito porque TÚ LO SABES y eso es todo lo que importa. Tú y yo, somos mi favorito. Mi lugar seguro. Me dejas ser tonta, me dejas ser salvaje, me mantienes libre, segura y curiosa. Siento que te he conocido toda mi vida y estoy tan orgullosa de verte crecer como la mujer que siempre soñaste ser. Te amo más allá de las palabras mi chispa, choonchi, cara de ángel, grumpy ass, mejillas dulces, nunca aburrida buttmunch, Benson”, escribió cara en una de las felicitaciones de cumpleaños más bellas del año.
True love is eternal, infinite, and always like itself. It is equal and pure, without violent demonstrations: it is seen with white hairs and is always young in the heart. – Honoré de Balzac @ashleybenson @caradelevingne 👸🏼🖤👸🏼🔠 #truelove #loveislove #cashley #abcd #AshleyVictoriaBenson #CaraJocelynDelevingne #avb #cjd #baby #bae #squish #sprinkles #mylove #Benzo #Benson #Delevingne #AshleyBenson #CaraDelevingne #LeoDelevingne #AlfieDumbledoreDelevingne #OliveAnneBenson #WalterGeneBenson #dasfashun #goals #lgbtq #love #lovewins #pride
El post, redactado a manera de homenaje con muchas bellas fotos, deja ver a ambas celebridades en una segunda imagen besándose mientras toman un baño juntas en una amplia tina, siendo esta una de las fotos favoritas de los millones de seguidores que se enternecieron al ver la publicación.
❤ The caption brought me to tears. "It's you and me which is my favourite. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious. I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face, grumpy ass, sweet cheecks, never boring, buttmunch, Benson." 🌈 #cashley #caradelevingne #ashleybenson
La pareja comenzó su relación amorosa hace más de un año, en lo que Cara asegura ‘surgió como algo muy natural y que ninguna de las dos esperaba’.
Por su parte, Ashley fue felicitada por un gran número de miembros del espectáculo, destacando entre ellas a las gemelas Olsen, quienes le enviaron un video que ella misma compartió en su cuenta personal de Instagram.
