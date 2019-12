Hombre entra a un supermercado en San Francisco ¡y defeca en el suelo!

Cleanup in Aisle 3! Thank you Nancy Pelosi.

I publicly warned in 2018 that if we let people violate our streets the homeless problem would get worse.

The answer: Arrest, then offer a choice. Jail or rehab.

Just got this photo. A homeless man defecating in our local Safeway. pic.twitter.com/4mrpzDNA9T

December 15, 2019