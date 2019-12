¡Regrese a México! Mujer de Portland grita a empleada tras derramar soda y escupir en carrito de comida

Sierra Lavonne McDonald was arrested for allegedly assaulting a food cart operator in Portland & telling her to "go back to Mexico." According to court docs, she said the food cart was racist because “they served white people faster" than they served her. https://t.co/lIW4CszQa5 pic.twitter.com/KWxBC3DVfE

— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 26, 2019