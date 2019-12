Vandalizaron su carro y ahora ofrece recompensa a quien encuentre lo que le robaron

View this post on Instagram

‪Twas the day before Christmas and all through Miami…‬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪We’re all getting ready to spend time with our family…‬ ‪ ‬⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪As the stockings are hung on the palm trees outside…‬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪Know that the #MDPD will be by your side…‬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪Protecting #OurCounty is our goal each day…‬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪Tonight we are welcoming St. Nicolas with café…‬ ‪ ‬⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪So as you prepare to enjoy your holiday night…‬ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ‪Know that we’ll be protecting you and Santa during his flight…‬