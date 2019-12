‘Negro estúpido’: un empleado de Miami Beach denuncia insultos raciales de su jefe

☀️What a perfect day for the beach!

Never leave your valuables unattended. Especially when you go into the water.

ProTip: Keep items like your 🔑, 💵, 💳 and even your 📱 inside a waterproof pouch that you can carry with you. pic.twitter.com/mnOOn0MCVR

