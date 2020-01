Insólito: El final de año de Gabrielle Union fue una ‘mi**da’ por conductor de Uber

Trying to be responsible & use UBER & our driver asked to use our bathroom 15-20 min later 🤢 Dude dropped a deuce. Im pleased we clearly have a home & available reading material that screams "Come in, get comfortable and drop the kids off at the pool" Welcome to 2020 folks 💩🤗

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 1, 2020