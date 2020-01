En video, así rastrearon por dos días una lancha con casi 2 toneladas de cocaína

.@CBPAMO intercepted a go-fast vessel in the Eastern Pacific loaded with cocaine. A P-3 Orion crew tracked the vessel. The interdiction by @USCG and AMO resulted in the arrest of 3 Colombian nationals and the seizure of 3,600lbs of cocaine. https://t.co/7pQ480ST7a pic.twitter.com/g8QyFO9pkx

— CBP (@CBP) January 2, 2020