¡Boda azulcrema! Guido Rodríguez y Wada Ramón contrajeron nupcias en Argentina

Club América has interest from three European teams for the 25 year old Argentinian midfielder Guido Rodríguez:

🇪🇸 Getafe

🇪🇸 Real Betis

🇮🇹 Lazio

Real Betis are the team most interested for Guido’s services. They have an offer of 6 million for the midfielder. pic.twitter.com/qb0njHyKPR

— The Blue Creams (@TheBlueCreams) January 4, 2020