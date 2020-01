Deportan a 8 cubanos que habían sido capturados en las costas de Florida

View this post on Instagram

Kicked off the new year with awesome teamwork between Air Stations Sacramento and San Diego while conducting a MEDEVAC from an underway cruise ship today! Yellow MH-60 is seen hovering over rear portion of the vessel while HC-27 circles overhead. Photo by Petty Officer Josh Pringle. #semperparatus #teamwork #flyuscg #aviation #airplanes #helicopters #california #pacarea #guardingthecoast #medevac