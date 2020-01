Arrestan a dos estudiantes de Miami por llevar armas a una escuela

.@MomsDemand/@Everytown: “We’re proud to support Commissioner @NikkiFriedFL as she works to improve Florida’s concealed firearms licensing program.”@FLCoPreventGV: “Commissioner Fried is on the right track towards enhancing public safety.” #FlaPol https://t.co/cpOvIHoTyn

— Franco Ripple (@FrancoRipple) October 31, 2019