La increíble transformación de Blue Ivy, la hija de Beyoncé, en fotos

La heredera de la cantante tiene ocho años y los fans están sorprendido con lo mucho que ha crecido
Beyoncé.
Foto: Mezcalent
Por: Redacción

Blue Ivy Carter es la hija mayor de Beyoncé Jay Z y desde que nació ha tenido sobre de sí todas las cámaras. Actualmente la primogénita de las dos estrellas tiene ocho años y ha cambiado mucho con el tiempo. Aquí te dejamos algunas fotografías.

A su corta edad la pequeña ha destacado por gran estilo para vestir, sin duda su madre tiene un gran sentido de la moda y en cada evento al que acuden juntas destaca.

Desde pequeña su parecido con la cantante era impresionante. Incluso la propia cantante llegó a publicar una fotografía donde se comparaba con ella cuando era pequeña y dejó a sus seguidores boquiabiertos.

Someone made this comparison of me at age 7 and Blue at age 7. My baby is growing up. 🥰

En más de una ocasión Blue Ivy se ha robado cámara por su carisma.

My girls ❤️❤️ #beyoncé #blueivy

Sin duda, la pequeña tiene todo para convertirse en una gran artista al igual que su madre.

