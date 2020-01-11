La increíble transformación de Blue Ivy, la hija de Beyoncé, en fotos

Blue Ivy Carter es la hija mayor de Beyoncé y Jay Z y desde que nació ha tenido sobre de sí todas las cámaras. Actualmente la primogénita de las dos estrellas tiene ocho años y ha cambiado mucho con el tiempo. Aquí te dejamos algunas fotografías.
A su corta edad la pequeña ha destacado por gran estilo para vestir, sin duda su madre tiene un gran sentido de la moda y en cada evento al que acuden juntas destaca.
Desde pequeña su parecido con la cantante era impresionante. Incluso la propia cantante llegó a publicar una fotografía donde se comparaba con ella cuando era pequeña y dejó a sus seguidores boquiabiertos.
En más de una ocasión Blue Ivy se ha robado cámara por su carisma.
Sin duda, la pequeña tiene todo para convertirse en una gran artista al igual que su madre.
