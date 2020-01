Ex alto cargo de Justicia reta a Trump a declarar “bajo juramento” en su ‘impeachment’

So come and testify and explain why 18 witnesses, many from your own Administration, have testified in Congress and thrown the book at you. So far, the count is 18-0.

Your party controls the Senate. If you are innocent you should have nothing to fear. #SayItUnderOath https://t.co/0CzfxX56zQ

— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 12, 2020